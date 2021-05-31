Short Interest in Styleclick, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STYLA) Increases By 75.0%

Styleclick, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STYLA) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the April 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Styleclick stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Styleclick has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

About Styleclick

Styleclick, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce technology and services to companies in search of effective and profitable outsourced online strategies. Its services and products include website design and development; product imaging and presentation; merchandising and online sales; and visualization and merchandising technologies.

