Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $876,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,283,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $138.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $3,426,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,184 shares of company stock worth $28,549,930 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

