Brokerages Set Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) PT at $27.25

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DFIN. B. Riley lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,056,000 after purchasing an additional 236,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 37,066 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $5,657,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 326,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $997.59 million, a PE ratio of 248.44 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

