$2.13 EPS Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.81. Ulta Beauty posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 191.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $9.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $12.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $14.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, OTR Global raised Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.22.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,998.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA stock opened at $345.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.19. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $351.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

