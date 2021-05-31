Brokerages Expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Announce Earnings of $4.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will post $4.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.49 and the lowest is $3.82. Amgen posted earnings of $4.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $16.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.86 to $17.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $17.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.34 to $19.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.86.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $237.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

