LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in LHC Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of LHCG opened at $196.85 on Monday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.43 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.60.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.