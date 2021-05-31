Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Ceridian HCM worth $17,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,889,000 after buying an additional 1,253,768 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,425,000 after buying an additional 471,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,690,000 after buying an additional 1,411,450 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,898,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,874,000 after buying an additional 28,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,229,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,039,000 after buying an additional 58,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

CDAY opened at $89.46 on Monday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.64 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $403,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

