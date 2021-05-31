UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of UDR by 2.2% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 578,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,514 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth $1,699,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of UDR by 146.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 357,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 212,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 19.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UDR opened at $47.63 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.84.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 71.08%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

