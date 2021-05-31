Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 9,019 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,537 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 9,019 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,427 shares of company stock worth $4,683,593. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EA opened at $142.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

