Mariner LLC Has $874,000 Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 18.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.57.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $84.20 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $67.14 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,071,500. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

