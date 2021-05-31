Lincoln National Corp Sells 2,009 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,629,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,730,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,700,000 after purchasing an additional 289,226 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,326,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,570,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,023,000 after purchasing an additional 172,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider J Duncan Smith sold 69,366 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,080,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Barry Faber sold 3,497 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $127,325.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 977,349 shares of company stock valued at $31,996,882. 37.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $33.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

