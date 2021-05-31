Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 25,119 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,119 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,151 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 146,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60,131 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT opened at $138.44 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $172.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.53.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.