Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.64 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of SCZ opened at $76.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $76.35.

