Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 91,100 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETRN. Barclays lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

NYSE ETRN opened at $8.24 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

