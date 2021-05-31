BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 267.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,340 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 65,728 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Synovus Financial worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,589,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,202,000 after buying an additional 146,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,666,000 after acquiring an additional 768,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,920,000 after acquiring an additional 69,027 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,827,000 after acquiring an additional 50,699 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $56,753,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNV. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNV opened at $49.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

