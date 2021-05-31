First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,841 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 138,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 153,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 60,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 27,177 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $48.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $49.29.

