Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,903 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.06% of Perficient worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Perficient by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,547 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Perficient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,642 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Perficient by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRFT shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $71.59 on Monday. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $74.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.78.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

