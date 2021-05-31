BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 4,751 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 47.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $120.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.89. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.28 and a 52 week high of $124.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $14,811,661.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares in the company, valued at $26,361,230.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $125,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,621.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

