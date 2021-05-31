Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Okta by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Okta by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Okta by 489.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,418 shares of company stock worth $13,847,219. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $222.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.49. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.06 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.86%. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.35.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

