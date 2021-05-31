BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 4,686 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of Sleep Number worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter worth $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter worth $815,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,183. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $111.49 on Monday. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.73.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

