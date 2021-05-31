Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Avista were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Avista by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Avista by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Avista by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVA shares. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $72,919.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,571.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $83,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,522 shares of company stock worth $1,065,059 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $45.33 on Monday. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.