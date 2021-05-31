Boston Partners Purchases Shares of 99,384 AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASLE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in AerSale in the 4th quarter valued at $637,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in AerSale in the 4th quarter valued at $2,933,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in AerSale in the 4th quarter valued at $10,047,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in AerSale in the 4th quarter valued at $3,409,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in AerSale in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASLE opened at $12.01 on Monday. AerSale Co. has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.15.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.28. On average, research analysts predict that AerSale Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AerSale in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

