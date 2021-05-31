CCM Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,117 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.0% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 295,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $914,364,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 27,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $86,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,503,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

AMZN stock opened at $3,223.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,316.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,207.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,398.20 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

