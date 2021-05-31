Analysts Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Announce $6.51 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will post earnings of $6.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.40. Lockheed Martin posted earnings per share of $6.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $26.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.32 to $27.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $27.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.00 to $28.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.44.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $382.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $106.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

