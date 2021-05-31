Analysts Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Announce $6.51 EPS

Posted by on May 31st, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will post earnings of $6.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.40. Lockheed Martin posted earnings per share of $6.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $26.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.32 to $27.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $27.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.00 to $28.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.44.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $382.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $106.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.