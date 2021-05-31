Head to Head Comparison: CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) & Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) and Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CarLotz and Carvana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarLotz 0 0 2 0 3.00 Carvana 0 7 22 0 2.76

CarLotz currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 265.30%. Carvana has a consensus target price of $276.30, indicating a potential upside of 4.23%. Given CarLotz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CarLotz is more favorable than Carvana.

Profitability

This table compares CarLotz and Carvana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarLotz N/A -31.76% -6.15% Carvana -2.19% -13.10% -3.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CarLotz and Carvana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarLotz $118.63 million 4.20 -$3.54 million ($2.27) -1.93 Carvana $5.59 billion 8.18 -$171.14 million ($2.11) -125.64

CarLotz has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carvana. Carvana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarLotz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.3% of CarLotz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Carvana shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Carvana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CarLotz has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carvana has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carvana beats CarLotz on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

