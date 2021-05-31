Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 46,840 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,840 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,685 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Ciena by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 113,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Ciena by 7.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 442,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,241,000 after buying an additional 31,367 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $2,189,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 17.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,160 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $52.87 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.12.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

