PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $10,031,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PulteGroup by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,815,000 after purchasing an additional 254,251 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 31,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in PulteGroup by 2,009.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 217,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 207,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

PHM opened at $57.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average is $48.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.