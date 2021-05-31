Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stake Lowered by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,330,918,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,087,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $399,858,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $411,341,000 after purchasing an additional 45,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $426.87 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $447.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $413.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.96.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.37.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,568 shares of company stock worth $7,235,697 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

