Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $991,000 Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

ATR opened at $147.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.26. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.07 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,869 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

