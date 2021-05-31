Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 602 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Shares of WM opened at $140.68 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.45 and a 12 month high of $144.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,078 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

