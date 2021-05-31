Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Short Interest Up 98.0% in May

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,360,000 shares, an increase of 98.0% from the April 29th total of 9,780,000 shares. Approximately 15.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RKT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.93.

Shares of RKT opened at $17.71 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion and a PE ratio of 5.55.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

