Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,466 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $659,086,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after buying an additional 1,835,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of PDD opened at $124.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $154.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.91 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.10 and a 1 year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

