MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $570.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,070 shares of company stock worth $17,330,099 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $466.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.72.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.