Analysts Expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Will Post Earnings of $3.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.28. L3Harris Technologies reported earnings per share of $2.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year earnings of $13.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $218.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.22. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $221.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 30.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,194,000 after acquiring an additional 445,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

