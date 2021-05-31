Analysts Set Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Price Target at $45.20

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Cornerstone Building Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of CNR stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $225,949.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,585.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $1,743,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 574,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,098,449. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

