Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,704 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,704 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Sysco by 14.3% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Sysco by 12.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its position in Sysco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after buying an additional 30,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after buying an additional 270,101 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $81.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of -162.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

