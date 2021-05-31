Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.02 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 24.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,345,000 after purchasing an additional 143,882 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 14.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hasbro by 53.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 27,712 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 5.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 243,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,035 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,236. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.80.

Hasbro stock opened at $95.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.32 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

