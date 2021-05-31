Securian Asset Management Inc Purchases 100 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Repligen were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,364,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,559 shares of company stock worth $13,203,676. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $182.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 125.94 and a beta of 0.83. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.97.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

