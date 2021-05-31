Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Director Acquires $19,670.00 in Stock

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $19,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 883,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,660.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RCAT opened at $2.53 on Monday. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It also designs, develops, markets, and sells drones and related components through its e-commerce platform, www.rotorriot.com. In addition, the company develops software solutions to provide secure cloud-based analytics, storage, and services; and offers Dronebox, a block chain technology that records, stores, and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

