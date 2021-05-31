Boston Partners Acquires 93,606 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,606 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.18% of Celestica worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Celestica by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Celestica by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 78,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Celestica by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Celestica by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.45.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

