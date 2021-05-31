Securian Asset Management Inc Has $980,000 Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 37.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 77.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 30,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.78.

JKHY opened at $154.15 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

