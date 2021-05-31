Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Major Shareholder Sells $77,647.44 in Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 7,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $77,647.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $15,156,505.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Patricia R. Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Patricia R. Miller sold 21,148 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $222,265.48.

VRA stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $385.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $12.19.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 700,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after purchasing an additional 574,175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 532.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 199,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 132,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $989,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

