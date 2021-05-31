Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 118.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LDOS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.56.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $102.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. Leidos’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

