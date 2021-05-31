West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CEO Buys $11,543.16 in Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CEO David D. Nelson acquired 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.97 per share, with a total value of $11,543.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

West Bancorporation stock opened at $27.92 on Monday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,181,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after buying an additional 55,513 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 23.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after buying an additional 94,324 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 15.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 45,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.