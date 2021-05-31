New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 405,886 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,464 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 203,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 107,505 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,676 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.
New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -28.78%.
New York Mortgage Trust Profile
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.