Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 302,300 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the April 29th total of 220,100 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Shares of TSBK opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $243.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84. Timberland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $30.75.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 36.84%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.

In other news, CFO Dean J. Brydon sold 5,000 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $142,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 898 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $25,503.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,903.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,967 shares of company stock valued at $498,637. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 262,517 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.