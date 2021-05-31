Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $23,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $47.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $50.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on KNX shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. KCG raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Knight Equity upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

