Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Short Interest Up 37.3% in May

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the April 29th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ VALU opened at $30.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Value Line has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 46.98%. The business had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 125,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 285.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

