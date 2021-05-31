Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,432 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,655,000 after acquiring an additional 808,123 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,045,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,545,000 after acquiring an additional 215,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,467,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,200,000 after acquiring an additional 594,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $63.06 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.