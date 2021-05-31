BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,307,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,119 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.88% of 10x Genomics worth $960,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXG. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,459,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,389 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,568,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 781.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,042,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,767,000 after acquiring an additional 924,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 285.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,221,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,035,000 after acquiring an additional 904,239 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,937,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,676 shares in the company, valued at $173,424,217.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $241,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,566.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,735 shares of company stock valued at $39,690,106 over the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $180.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.46 and a 200 day moving average of $167.11. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $203.25.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.